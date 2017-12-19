Calgary-based Redline Canada, which bills itself as a “high-service, forward-thinking real estate brokerage” has opened an office in Brantford, Ont.

“We are very excited to take the full-service brokerage model to a different part of the country where we can expose the consumer to an amazing buying or selling experience,” says Redline CEO Darren Langille.

The owners of the new office, Redline Properties, are Jeff Thibodeau and Mike Brown. They were both born and raised in Brantford and Brant County. “Our clients have always loved our ultra-high-service approach to real estate – now we are excited to align ourselves with a brand that embodies this experience,” say Thibodeau and Brown in a news release.

Redline says its brokerage model takes a “concierge approach to ensure the consumer is well serviced” and makes sure their salespeople “have more time to dedicate to those clients by streamlining their businesses through technology, systems and processes.”

Redline Real Estate Group was founded in 2009.