Sutton Group Heritage Realty in Ajax, Ont. celebrated its 25th year in business in the Durham and York regions by raising $25,000 for multiple charities. The brokerage provided funding, food and hope for local students, abused women, abandoned pets, low-income families and more.

“This incredible achievement would not have been possible without the support received from our agents, friends, clients and colleagues,” says Rosalind Menary, broker of record. “Together we raised awareness and funds for some amazing charities in our communities.”

The firm’s golf tournament supported local food banks, while the Mother’s Day at the Races event raised funds for the Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health. A Celebrity Bartender Night benefited the Durham Humane Society, the Spring Fashion Show supported The Denise House and Yellow Brick House shelters, and the 25th Anniversary Gala and Charity Casino provided funding to the Durham Children’s Aid Foundation Bursary Program.