Aaron Millen is the new president of Nova Scotia Association of Realtors (NSAR).

“I am excited to play a part in helping NSAR continue to be successful in advancing real estate in Nova Scotia, especially in 2018, the 60th anniversary of organized real estate in Nova Scotia,” he says.

An associate broker with Blinkhorn Real Estate in Pictou County, Millen has, during his 11-year career, served on the Board of Directors of NSAR and sat on several committees including MLS, Education and Governance. For several years he coached elementary girls’ basketball and sat on the School Advisory Committee. Currently he is chairperson of a Community Use of Schools Committee and vice chair of the United Way of Pictou County.

Joining him on the board is Matthew Honsberger, president elect; Suzanne Gravelle, vice president; Anne Da Silva, past president; Josh Svec and Chris Peters, Halifax Dartmouth regional directors; Mary Ann MacCormick representing the Cape Breton Region; Valerie Chugg representing the Highland Region; Tom Taggart representing Northern Nova Scotia Region; Donna Malone representing the South Shore Region; John Armstrong representing the Yarmouth Region; and Allen Chase representing the Annapolis Valley Region.