By Candice Schaffer

The real estate industry is notoriously competitive, but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible to make your business stand out from the pack. These simple tricks for acquiring new business with your website can get your company noticed by the right people, earning you lifelong customers. Here’s how to start:

Use SEO:

Improving your Google ranking is one of the easiest ways to get your business noticed by the right people in no time. By using SEO search terms, your business will be one of the first things potential clients see when they search for things related to your business, getting your information in front of a far wider audience than you would be able to by trying to rank without them. You can easily find plenty of free SEO help online or use paid services like Moz to give you more insight to build an effective SEO strategy.

Add some high-quality photos with metadata:

If you’re not using high-quality photos with metadata on your website, you’re missing out on a major opportunity to increase your business’s visibility and gain new customers. High-quality images can increase traffic to your site and increase the amount of time new and future clients spend on your site. Better yet, by filling out the metadata on your photos with relevant search terms, you’ll give your website a little bit of a search engine ranking boost, too.

Add a blogroll:

Backlinks from other sites are an amazing way to increase the amount of traffic to your business. Fortunately, there’s an easy way to get them: add a blogroll to your site. By linking to related blogs, you’ll provide those businesses plenty of incentive to host a link to your site, or even share your posts.

Add social media widgets:

Social media is an invaluable tool for any business, and fortunately, it’s easier than ever to add social media resources to your business website. By adding social media widgets for your Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or Instagram accounts, potential clients will have more to engage with on your site, possibly increasing the amount of time they spend perusing your content, and increasing your follower counts along the way.

Post frequently:

One of the biggest ways businesses inadvertently kill both their search engine ranking and their following is by posting infrequently. By committing to posting at least once a week, you’ll make your business more visible to new clients and keep your existing ones coming back for more.

Growing your real estate business isn’t always easy, but in the end, the rewards are well worth the effort. By putting in a little time to update your website now, you’ll open your business to an entirely new audience, earning a loyal customer base along the way.