More than $40,000 was raised at the 10th annual Shelter Gala: Black Tie Trivia event to support the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation. With 170 guests from coast-to-coast in attendance, the event featured a team trivia tournament and auction.

Foundation executive director Shanan Spencer-Brown says, “For 10 years, our Shelter Gala and its supporters have raised critical funds to help build safer communities, happier homes and healthier relationships.”