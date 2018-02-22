By Michael Krisa

We live in a connected age where people’s patience is low and their demands are high, so even if you return their call in an hour, to them it feels like an eternity. Read more about how quickly you have to respond to leads in this previous article. You won’t believe it!

By recording a greeting that specifically acknowledges the caller, yet at the same time tells them when you return calls, you have set a clear expectation that both sides can understand and honour. Watch the video or read more here.