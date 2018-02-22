By Michael Krisa

We live in a connected age where people’s patience is low and their demands are high, so even if you return their call in an hour, to them it feels like an eternity. Read more about how quickly you have to respond to leads in this previous article. You won’t believe it!

By recording a greeting that specifically acknowledges the caller, yet at the same time tells them when you return calls, you have set a clear expectation that both sides can understand and honour. Watch the video or read more here.

Michael Krisa
Michael Krisa has a unique style that demystifies video marketing and helps brokers and agents alike implement this powerful strategy into their marketing mix, using nothing more than their mobile devices. Michael received his real estate license in 1989 and is a licensed real estate broker, a syndicated columnist and a freelance internet marketing consultant. As a sought-after speaker and trainer, he is best known for helping to utilize video and video marketing in a way that actually works to make Realtors money! With over 400 interviews to his credit, Michael has become recognized as “That Interview Guy”. Send him an email.

