By Sue Styles

As the year wraps up, you want to ensure that your clients continue to think well of your services and remember the good times you had.

The No. 1 mistake I witness in both rookie and experienced agents is not using a proper client relationship management system. Your database is your gold mine and you are the one who fills it with treasure. Put the time in now and you will reap the rewards for the rest of your career. With your clients safely managed you can keep important dates scheduled, you can mass email conveniently and you can purposefully make your calls without hesitation.

Choose and learn how to use a CRM.

If you want to make sure that next year is better than ever, here are four creative ways to stay in touch that offer value rather than a sales pitch.

Give your clients what they want!

1. Monthly magazine subscription.

Setting up your past clients on a monthly enewsletter is fine – even expected. Keeping them on a quarterly snail mail campaign will appeal to some, but adopting a gift of actual value will thrill even the most cynical receiver. For a mere $35 per year you could “gift” clients with a beautiful home magazine or decorator’s publication; they will fondly appreciate the gesture and think of you every month.

2. Annual anniversary reminder.

Years go by quickly, so an unexpected reminder of a happy event is always a welcome. Whether you send a bouquet of flowers, a bottle of wine or dinner certificate, your clients will regard you as more than just a salesperson with that kind of attention.

I also like to add in a reminder to call past buyers at their four-year anniversary and have the conversation with them. “I know that studies show people feel like moving around every five years. If and when your family starts feeling that way, don’t hesitate to reach out! And in the meantime, if you need any referrals for home updates or repairs I would be happy to send you my personal list of recommended providers….”

3. Personalized moving boxes.

When you gift your clients with some kind of keepsake, whether it’s a custom-made cutting board, a picture of their home or quality moving boxes stamped with your logo, there is no doubt that when they start to think about moving they will see something that reminds them of you!

4. Pay attention online.

I like to promote what I call “attentive lead generating”. What would happen if you took the time to learn what was going on in the lives of your people? You could take the opportunities to meet them where their needs are and build a positive reputation.

For example, if someone loves their dogs, send them a link to the best dog parks in your city.

If you notice someone is under the weather, send over a decorative tea mug, tea, throat lozenges and a note of caring.

Weddings, jobs and trips all provide opportunities to send blogs of information and small thoughtful gifts and it shows that you are thinking of them as more than just a commission cheque. The No. 1 need of people, they say, is to be “known”. Show your sphere that you want to know them better and you will never have to cold call again!

There are unlimited ways to show your network that you care – think up some and start reaching out.