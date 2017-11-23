Sotheby’s International Realty Canada recently listed a North Vancouver estate for $36.2 million, setting a new real estate record for the city. For the first time, the three-title, 14 acre-plus property on Indian River Crescent is being offered as one parcel, “presenting a unique opportunity to own a serene retreat in one of the city’s most picturesque neighbourhoods,” the company says. It is the highest valued listing in the history of the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver’s MLS for North Vancouver.

The property was listed by Clive Benjafield, Paul Boenisch and Steve Mitchell.

Situated next to the North Shore mountains and within 20 minutes of downtown Vancouver, the property is in a forested setting and “features lush foliage of both native and specimen plantings, natural and man-made water features, a custom-built 9,000-square-foot home, self-contained guest house, working 12-stall paddock/barn and greenhouse,” says the company.

The home is a blend of West Coast architecture with Japanese influences. The primary residence is constructed from a melding of materials indigenous to the surrounding area including stone, fir and glass. Spanning two levels, the home has four bedrooms, five bathrooms, six fireplaces, a private gym, expansive patios and a large kitchen.

“This North Vancouver estate provides an opportunity to own the most significant, private parcel of land in one of the most robust real estate markets in Greater Vancouver,” says Mitchell. “The size and setting of the property are unparalleled. I believe the buyer of the estate will appreciate that this may be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to acquire a property that captures the best of the West Coast’s natural beauty, on a scale that is unprecedented for the market.”