$34,000 raised at Royal LePage Burloak’s charity golf tournament

Royal LePage Burloak in Burlington, Ont. recently hosted its 15th Annual Charity Golf Tournament in support of the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation, raising $34,000. Leaping for joy, from left: Rob Landry, Shawn Zigelstein, Chris Keleher and Adam Lempka.
The 15th Annual Royal LePage Burloak Charity Golf Tournament took place recently in Burlington, Ont.

Held in support of the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation and the Carpenter Hospice, $34,000 was raised by more than 160 golfers.

“Giving back to the community is a core value shared by everyone in our brokerage and something that we will continue to do with every coming year,” says broker/owner JoAnn Landry. “I’m proud to work with such a caring and giving team and can’t thank them enough for their support of our fundraising initiatives each and every year.”

Funds raised at this event for the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation will benefit Halton Women’s Place, an organization that provides shelter and crisis services for physically, emotionally, financially and sexually abused women and their dependent children.

