By David Greenspan

There are changes coming to the Canadian Anti Spam Legislation on July 1, 2017. Here’s what you need to know.

  • Carolyne L

    There apparently have been surveys along with discussions at length indicating that the bulk of spam comes from offshore, mostly from Asia, or addressed to Canadians, spam arriving from the States offering so called deals this side of the 49th.

    Even if you unsubscribe, or politely (or not so politely) request your email address be removed, in many cases all that does is confirm your email address is a working address; the systems in play even if your address is removed, it magically reappears when they reboot their servers.

    It is my understanding that you cannot enforce this law (or imposition) on people outside your own country. I get very little spam due to operations I put into play years ago, but occasionally a boatload arrives. People even in China seem to read my REM posts or columns and then the spiders pick up their worldwide Net input.

    Some are real estate agents possibly adding my info to their own sites in their own language, but of course I cannot validate or say thank you since I don’t speak Chinese.

    The biggest problem, and not noted in this article is the massive opportunity to infect your computer with malware and all sorts of virus (it’s really become necessary to run AVG, or some protection, daily. Just one more thing on the automatic to do list.

    And there’s no “reporting” facility noted here, which would be useful, perhaps. Another government opportunity to employ millions of helpers (perhaps off shore?) do you really think anyone takes that reporting seriously?

    It can become one more full-time job to monitor. Perhaps most useful anti-attack would be to post the culprits’ email address on social media posing an opportunity for themselves to be inundated.

    How is spam different than uninvited advertising that can’t be deleted before you can watch the update of
    the local day’s news. And some of the ad’s are quite LOUD! (Just like on TV, several decibels higher than needed.) And long.

    Carolyne L 🍁