A new brokerage operating in Ontario’s Golden Horseshoe Region, 3 Pillars Realty, is joining Zolo Realty. Owned and operated by veteran broker of record David Sokol and sales rep Neil O’Donnell, 3 Pillars Realty will receive support and competitive advantages through Zolo, the company says.

The 3 Pillars Realty team covers five regions in southern Ontario, between Burlington and Niagara Falls.

“We know that buyers and sellers are very interested in this Golden Horseshoe area east of Burlington right through to Niagara Falls and, as a leading national brokerage, we wanted to make sure we continue to provide the highest level of service to our customers,” says Mustafa Abbasi, president of Zolo Realty. “The 3 Pillars team is a forward-thinking, consumer-focused brokerage that can deliver the exceptional service we expect.”

Zolo.ca is a national real estate marketplace with offices in seven provinces and agents in more than 50 Canadian cities. The company says it plans to double the number of coverage cities in 2018.

“We know from our tech-driven website that traffic is increasing substantially in the smaller cities and towns across southern Ontario,” says Abbasi. “To make sure we can provide exceptional service to those areas, we find innovative independent brokerages that can partner with us – teams that can handle our increasing volume of client inquiries.”

Abbasi says the “3 Pillars team will provide client-facing customer service, while Zolo will provide the back-office solutions, including proprietary lead generation.”