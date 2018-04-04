The 2018 Century 21 Chairman’s Circle was held in Cancun, Mexico in mid-January, bringing together leaders from the top 30 Century 21 Canada companies. The focus of this year’s conference was Creating the Future Together.

The by-invitation-only conference featured guest speakers and workshops to help owners and managers monitor trends in other parts of the country and in the real estate industry. Speakers included Shari Pesa of Realogy; Morgan Carey and Michael Audet from Real Estate Webmasters; Errol Samuelson from Zillow; and Darin Dawson, Justin Doornbos and James Stites from BombBomb.

“The energy at the conference this year was incredible. It was so inspiring to hear fresh ideas and to be surrounded by so many forward thinkers. Everyone left feeling motivated and excited to share their knowledge with their companies back home,” says Century 21 executive chairman U. Gary Charlwood. “We want our franchisees to feel that we have their back. It is important for us to always demonstrate our unwavering support to the success of their businesses.”

The sharing of best practices was also a theme that ran through the meetings. Ron O’Neil from Century 21 B.J. Roth and Max and Anna Carbone from Century 21 Assurance made presentations to the group.