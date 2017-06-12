In early May, the Toronto Real Estate Board hosted its 17th annual Realtor Quest real estate trade show and conference. It’s the largest show of its kind in Canada.

The conference provided TREB’s 48,000 members with the opportunity to explore the latest and greatest in real estate tools, technology and services. It featured more than 35 professional development sessions and a trade show with more than 240 industry exhibitors. The trade show floor included an Innovation Centre offering Virtual Reality 4D experience chambers, a Telus Connected Playground and 3D printing, and a TREB Pavilion where members could find information about services offered by TREB.

With standing room only, featured speakers included Margaret Trudeau, who delivered a compelling story about her life and experiences. This was followed by a presentation from Dragon’s Den’s Arlene Dickinson, who shared her Lessons from the Den, and a Women in Real Estate panel, hosted by ET Canada’s Sangita Patel. Other key presentations included Emerging Technologies for Real Estate and the RealWorld sessions hosted by Daily Planet’s Dan Riskin.