Royal LePage professionals in communities across Canada hosted the 9th Annual National Garage Sale for Shelter May 13, raising more than $150,000 for local women’s shelters and the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation.

“We were delighted to have had a Garage Sale for Shelter in nearly 100 locations stretching from British Columbia to Nova Scotia,” says Shanan Spencer-Brown, Royal LePage Shelter Foundation executive director. “The dedication, hard work and enthusiasm of our Garage Sale organizers and volunteers is amazing.”

Volunteers put in a tremendous effort to collect donations, rise at dawn to display their treasures and remain on their feet for a long day of selling, “but those efforts are well worth it,” she says. “With every dollar collected, our volunteers make their communities safer for women and children escaping violence.”

Since 2009, the event has raised $2.65 million in support of women’s shelters and violence prevention initiatives.