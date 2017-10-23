A group of 13 Ontario real estate boards, which calls itself The Ontario Collective, recently launched the first phase of an enhanced regional MLS System.

The system uses the CoreLogic Matrix platform, which is currently used by 670,000 MLS users across North America, the company says. It will be the common data platform for more than 5,000 Realtor members of the Ontario Collective once the third and final phase is completed in early 2018.

The phase one launch includes London and St. Thomas Association of Realtors, Tillsonburg District Real Estate Board and Woodstock-Ingersoll and District Real Estate Board.

“This group represents a great range of real estate from residential, to cottage country with its unique waterfronts and seasonal homes, to farm land, as well as commercial and diverse population densities,” says Cathy Polan, chair of the collective’s Board of Governors. The board includes representation from each of the 13 member associations, which includes Bancroft and Area Association of Realtors, Kawartha Lakes Real Estate Association, North Bay Real Estate Board, Northumberland Hills Association of Realtors, Parry Sound and Area Association of Realtors, Peterborough and The Kawarthas Association of Realtors, Quinte & District Association of Realtors, Realtors Association of Grey Bruce Owen Sound, Southern Georgian Bay Association of Realtors and The Lakelands Association of Realtors.

“As a group, we are keenly focused on the future, both for our members and also consumers,” says Polan. “With better access to data, our unified efforts will give our members the best-in-class tools to give consumers stronger information to make the big decisions on property ownership.”